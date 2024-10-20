Veteran six-time Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy, age 48, discloses his terminal cancer prognosis.

The 48-year-old ex-cyclist, who's renowned as one of Britain's most accomplished and recognized Olympians, shared his medical predicament with The Sunday Times newspaper. He disclosed that his initial hospital visit back in September was due to some discomfort in his shoulder.

Subsequent scans exposed a tumor in the shoulder, followed by primary cancer in his prostate that had spread to his bones. The scans indicated tumors in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine, and rib.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, he stated to The Sunday Times, "It's just a part of the natural cycle. We're all born, and we all die. It's not something that feels natural, but it is."

He expressed that he maintains a positive outlook most of the time and derives genuine happiness. He emphasized, "This is bigger than the Olympics. It's about appreciating life and finding joy."

During the interview, Hoy also disclosed that his wife, Sarra, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) barely a month after his cancer diagnosis. He expressed, "It was like, 'Why me? What's happening here?' It was a massive blow to us when we were already dealing with so much."

In February, he publicly announced his cancer diagnosis, though he didn't specify the type or his prognosis.

Hoy made his Olympic debut at the Sydney Summer Games in 2000, winning a silver medal in the men's team sprint event. He claimed his first gold medal at the Athens Games in 2004 in the men's 1,000m time trial, subsequently becoming a household name in Britain due to his accomplishments at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he bagged three gold medals across three different disciplines.

At the London 2012 Games, he secured two more gold medals, retiring as Team GB's most successful Olympian. However, this record was later surpassed by fellow track cyclist Jason Kenny.

Since retiring, he has worked as a pundit for the BBC and is currently reporting on the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen for them. He shared an Instagram post on Sunday expressing his gratitude for the "love and support" his family and he have received.

In response to the news about his health, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Hoy's "positivity," expressing, "Such sad news. Chris is a British sports legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family."

Cycling star Mark Cavendish called Hoy a "hero of a human being," while double Olympic champion Becky Adlington stated, "A true legend. You continue to be my only role model."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney also posted his support on social media, expressing, "Sending every good wish to Sir Chris Hoy and his family. He has always inspired us with all that he has done. He is a person of incredible courage and that shines through today."

Despite his health challenges, Sir Chris Hoy continues to maintain his love for sports and remains involved in the cycling world. He recently covered the Track Cycling World Championships for the BBC.

In the realm of sports, not only is Hoy recognized for his accomplishments, but his resilience in the face of adversity has earned him immense respect and admiration.

