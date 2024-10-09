Veteran Artisan Revives Torffestival with His Skills

The VFL Gummersbach, renowned for its nine international titles, experienced a fall from grace: The veteran team even had to settle for the second league. However, the club has now reclaimed its spot on the European handball stage and celebrated an opening victory. The other German handball teams also tasted success.

VFL Gummersbach made a triumphant return to the European handball arena: After a decade-long absence from European competitions, the once-dominant team defeated IK Sävehof of Sweden 37-35 in their first match of the European League.

"It's a moment of pride to be playing in Europe again, after all the hard work," noted right wing Lukas Blohme before the game. The team managed to establish a five-goal lead early on, with the Danish goalkeeper Bertram Obling making nine saves in the first half.

With just two minutes left in the game, Sweden equalized for the first time in the second half. But late goals from French European champion Kentin Mahé and Icelandic Ellidi Vidarsson secured VFL Gummersbach's victory. Both players finished as top scorers with seven goals each. The team had previously struggled in the second league, but now the veteran team from Bergisches Land is back.

All German teams triumph

Simultaneously, defending champion SG Flensburg-Handewitt also emerged victorious in their opening game, defeating MRK Sesvete of Croatia 42-25. Norwegian August Pedersen contributed with ten goals, helping Bundesliga leaders Flensburg top Group G of the European League. Their opponents include MOL Tatabanya KC from Hungary and the Czech representative Banik Karvina.

Later in the evening, THW Kiel and MT Melsungen added to Germany's success in the European League. Kiel, who had previously represented Champions League for five consecutive years, triumphed over Spanish side Balonmano Torrelavega 32-27. Danish Emil Madsen led the scoring with ten goals. In Melsungen's away game against FC Porto's Dragao Arena in Portugal, Mohamed Darmoul scored six goals, helping the Bundesliga's fourth-placed team to a 29-24 win.

