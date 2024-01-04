European Handball Championship - Veteran and rookie: goalkeeping duo as back-up at the European Championships

A veteran and a rookie are to nail the German handball team's goal at the home European Championships. National coach Alfred Gislason has high hopes for former European champion Andreas Wolff and U21 world champion David Späth, who should provide the DHB team with the necessary support for their medal mission. "The duo works very well. David and Andi complement each other perfectly," said Gislason about his goalkeeping duo for the finals from January 10-28.

Wolff returns after a long injury

The duo will get their first taste of what they can do in the tough test against Portugal this Thursday (16:00/ARD) in Flensburg. There should be plenty of opportunities to do so in the duel with the strong southern Europeans. For Wolff in particular, it will be an important test after his long injury break in the fall.

The 2016 European champion is no longer feeling the after-effects of the slipped disc he suffered in August. "I'm feeling good. I'm fit," Wolff told the German Press Agency shortly before New Year's Eve at the end of the first European Championship preparation course. The 32-year-old made a brief comeback against Egypt at the beginning of November and now wants to really get going again.

"The fact that he's looking good again is very pleasing. I'm extremely happy and relieved about that," said Gislason in an interview with dpa. "Andi was one of our most important men at the World Cup and is almost irreplaceable for us. He's a very experienced goalkeeper who exudes calm despite his temperament."

His partner can also benefit from this - after all, Späth is experiencing his first European Championship. It's a dream come true for the 21-year-old. "Representing your country at a major tournament is the greatest thing you can experience as an athlete," said the keeper from the cup-winning Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

Coach Gislason: "Späth is a super keeper"

Gislason thinks highly of the high-flyer, who will only play his third international match against Portugal. "He had already taken part in three training courses before his debut and always cut an outstanding figure. The boy is a huge talent and someone who can create an atmosphere," said the 64-year-old Icelander about Späth.

He not only impresses with his good reflexes, but also with his carefree attitude and his emotions, which he always gives free rein to on the pitch. "He has an enormous presence, strong physicality and the necessary instinct. He's a super keeper with his heart in the right place and will go his own way," said club colleague Juri Knorr about Späth.

His star could really rise at the European Championships - just as it did for Wolff eight years ago. The bearded giant traveled to the European Championships in Poland as number two behind Carsten Lichtlein and returned as a celebrated hero after winning gold. "All the things you dreamed of as a child and set yourself as goals suddenly became reality there," Wolff recently said.

Since 2016, there has been a proper rotation between the German posts. Wolff remained a constant. "Andi Wolff has been proving his quality for years. He's the undisputed number one," said former world champion Henning Fritz, while also praising his colleague: "David Späth is young, but he's already shown what he's capable of on several occasions. I've rarely seen anything like it from such a young man." The European Championship team with the veteran and the rookie is therefore ideal: "Germany is very well positioned. It's the perfect constellation."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de