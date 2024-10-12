Vessels Experience Significant Kerosene Leaks

At Düsseldorf Airport, an awkward situation ensued: A fuel tanker, loaded with explosive kerosene, collided with a pole, resulting in a leak. This spilled the fuel across the runway. However, the airport later announced that everything was under control.

As reported by the airport's spokesperson, Marcus Schaff, the mishap occurred at approximately 9:40 AM. The cause, he said, was a fault in the tanker's trailer. Schaff added, "It seemed like the tanker truck hit a pole, which caused the kerosene to leak."

The WDR reported that the incident was captured on film and published online. The footage showed kerosene flowing out from the damaged trailer, and a substantial portion of the runway was covered in the spilled fuel. Moreover, the front tires of a Eurowings aircraft were reportedly submerged in the volatile fuel.

Two flights had to wait due to the fire department's intervention, but according to Schaff, the airport's operations were otherwise unaffected. The fire department quickly arrived at the scene with a fully-equipped fire truck and cordoned off the area, applying a binding agent on the spilled fuel to prevent any potential fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the passengers were safely evacuated during the operation.

Given the situation, the airport's emergency response team was alerted, and their primary focus shifted to firefighting measures. After assessing the situation, the firefighters decided to use a specialized technique to contain the fuel spill and prevent any fire outbreak.

