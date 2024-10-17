Skip to content
Vessel encounters predicament on bridge in Mannheim

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
The ship's specific sections are currently bobbing in a harbor enclosure.
In Mannheim, an unfortunate incident happened with an inland vessel on the Dammtor Bridge over the Old Rhine. As per local authorities, the vessel got stuck on the lift bridge, leading to its wheelhouse getting detached.

The incident occurred on a Wednesday evening and thankfully, no injuries were reported. The exact number of people on the ship's crew wasn't immediately disclosed. Two vehicles that were aboard were pushed into the industrial harbor due to the collision. Currently, both the wheelhouse and the two vehicles are submerged in the water.

The Dammtor Bridge is a notable lift bridge that caters to both road and rail traffic, connecting the industrial harbor and Friesenheim Island. When a ship's captain miscalculates the water level, they may not have enough clearance, causing the wheelhouse to detach, as suggested by the firefighter spokesperson.

As the story unfolds, the ship was moving towards the industrial harbor on the Old Rhine when it collided with the bridge. The cause of this unfortunate incident is still under investigation. The preliminary estimate for the damage to the ship and the vehicles falls in the lower six-figure range. The extent and height of the damage to the bridge remain unknown at this time. The bridge is temporarily closed to traffic for a thorough structural assessment.

Local authorities, police, water authorities, harbor authorities, and city representatives were present at the scene to inspect the bridge. A structural engineer was also called in for their expertise. The ship traffic in the area is currently restricted. As per the city of Mannheim's website, the bridge underwent its most recent inspection at the start of the week.

The European Union's environment agency expressed concern over the potential environmental impact of the incident. The Dammtor Bridge incident has drawn the attention of the European Union's maritime safety committee.

