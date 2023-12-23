Skip to content
Vespers in front of Frauenkirche: Bishop appeals to the community

At the traditional Christmas Vespers in front of the Frauenkirche, Saxony's Protestant Bishop Tobias Bilz appealed to a sense of community and reminded us of the worries and needs of many people. "The pressure of problems is great. Wars and environmental pollution are weighing heavily on this...

Christmas - Vespers in front of Frauenkirche: Bishop appeals to the community

At the traditional Christmas Vespers in front of the Frauenkirche, Saxony's Protestant Bishop Tobias Bilz appealed to a sense of community and reminded us of the worries and needs of many people. "The pressure of problems is great. Wars and environmental pollution are weighing heavily on this world. Political systems are under pressure and societies are experiencing great tensions. People are more easily set against each other today than in the past, some lose their nerve because they feel at the mercy of others," he said on Saturday afternoon in front of several thousand people standing in front of the church in the rain.

"So many people are overwhelmed and feel that there is nothing they can do. Many have a roof over their heads and everything they need, but worry about whether it will stay that way. Our living conditions are changing all too quickly," emphasized the bishop. It is therefore all too understandable and a great temptation to withdraw. However, the Christmas story breathes a different spirit. "It seems to me that we are faced with a choice in all challenges: we can close ourselves off or open ourselves up, hold on to our personal happiness or search for new solutions with many others," said Bilz. "When I look at the crowd here, I feel that we are a strong community."

Source: www.stern.de

