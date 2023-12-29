German Weather Service - Very warm and very wet - the year 2023 in Saxony

According to the German Weather Service (DWD ), the year 2023 was unusually warm in Saxony. At 10.1 degrees Celsius, the average temperature was two degrees above the average for the international reference period from 1961 to 1990, the DWD reported on Friday.

With 820 liters per square meter, there was also above-average precipitation. The comparative value here is 699 liters. The sun shone for 1735 hours - 186 hours more than the long-term average.

Across Germany, the weather service rated 2023 as the warmest year since measurements began in 1881. The average temperature was 10.6 degrees for the first time - 2.4 degrees above the value for the reference period from 1961 to 1990.

Source: www.stern.de