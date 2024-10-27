Verstappen thrives in high-stress situations, while Perez encounters difficulties in his home event.

Formula 1 contender Max Verstappen showcased his resilience and secured a partial triumph in the championship race against Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz rejoiced in Ferrari's surge and relished in clinching the coveted pole position for the first time this season. The qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix solidified the present power structures within Formula 1, promising an exhilarating three-way battle this Sunday (21:00/Sky and in the ntv.de live ticker).

"I'm thrilled," exclaimed Sainz, who asserted himself as the first driver on the starting grid with nearly flawless laps in Q3, clocking in at 1:15.946 minutes. This is the sixth pole position of his career, and it's a significant milestone in his first-place debut this season. In the title race, Verstappen strengthened his position. The Dutchman finished second in his Red Bull, trailing Norris in third place. Verstappen faced disqualification in his first attempt in the final qualification round but managed to secure a spot in the front row with his last lap. Nico Hülkenberg qualified his Haas in 10th place. Fernando Alonso, the jubilant racer celebrating his 400th grand prix weekend, could only muster 13th place in the Aston Martin.

Despite some technical issues this weekend, Verstappen's result was far from anticipated. His performance as a title defender once again demonstrated his prowess. "This is an outstanding achievement for us," said Verstappen. However, he doesn't anticipate any miracles in the race. "Ferrari was incredibly quick." In the 20th of 24 races in the season, Verstappen maintains a 57-point lead over Norris in the championship standings. The first corner is expected to be a decisive moment in the race. The start and finish straight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is remarkably long, offering a competitive edge to cars in slipstream.

Unfortunately, Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, struggled at his home track. The Mexican wrestled with braking issues in slower areas during Q1, resulting in a disappointing 18th place on the starting grid. "It was incredibly difficult to control the vehicle. I can't brake effectively. It's essential to make the most of the race and score points," lamented Perez.

The situation was less than desirable for Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, finishing in 17th place. Piastri's lap was disqualified for exceeding the track limits, which aids Ferrari's aspirations in the constructors' championship. Ferrari has declared its intention to challenge for the constructors' title following their double victory in Austin, but currently lags behind McLaren and Red Bull. Sainz and Austin champion Charles Leclerc, starting on the fourth spot, may be able to make headway in Mexico.

