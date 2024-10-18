Verstappen returns to active participation

In the top spot, Verstappen triumphs, with Norris trailing in fourth position. The elimination rounds for the 100-km race slots rearrange the rankings. The sole German contestant also clinched a significant lead.

Verstappen clinched the pole position in the Formula 1 Sprint Race in Austin by a mere 0.012 seconds, securing the first position. "We had a fantastic day. I'm thrilled. The vehicle performed excellently, and I'm delighted to be back in the top spot," Verstappen declared after receiving the pole trophy from Neugebauer.

Second position was secured by Russell in the Mercedes, with Leclerc in the Ferrari following in third position. Norris in the McLaren finished ahead of the championship pursuer in fourth position. Hülkenberg, representing the American Haas team, finished an impressive sixth position, despite feeling uncomfortable in the car and describing it as "somewhat difficult."

Resurgence of Red Bull

Already in the single free practice session, it was evident that the modifications to the Red Bull had proven successful. Verstappen finished third, with Sainz and Leclerc leading the way. Norris also managed to clinch the fourth spot.

The trend continued into the elimination rounds for the fourth Sprint Race of the season. Verstappen had prevailed in the first three Sprints, and another win would have earned him an additional eight points. With a 52-point lead over Norris in the standings, the Dutchman was preparing for the Saturday race (20:00 CET/Sky).

Struggles for Pérez and Piastri

Piastri, Norris' teammate, who had claimed two Grand Prix victories this season, was unable to progress beyond the initial qualifying round. Upon making an off-track error with his McLaren, Piastri's fastest lap was disqualified. Piastri will begin the race from the 16th position, with 19 laps on the Circuit of the Americas ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Pérez in the second Red Bull was eliminated in the second qualifying round, falling short of expectations by finishing 11th. Verstappen, however, managed to maintain pace with the speediest drivers, trailing only 0.016 seconds behind Sainz in the second round. Despite the difficulties faced by both Mercedes drivers, they demonstrated strong performances in the substantially updated Silver Arrow. Particularly noteworthy was Hamilton's comfort on the track - the record-breaking world champion has claimed victory in the Austin Grand Prix on five occasions, but has been bested by Verstappen in the last three years.

As the crucial moments approached to determine the best starting position for the Sprint Race, Russell seized an early advantage. Hamilton initially posted faster times than his teammate, but was hampered by a spin from Argentine Colapinto in the Williams, resulting in lost time. The competitors emerged later, and in the end, Verstappen, who had last triumphant in the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, emerged victorious.

After his victory in the Sprint Race, Verstappen now leads the Formula 1 standings with a substantial 52-point advantage over Norris. Despite the strong performance of Hamilton and the updated Silver Arrow, Verstappen continues to prove his dominance in Formula 1, even defending his pole position in the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin.

