Verstappen initiates another communication.

Top Dog in the first spot, chaser landing at the fourth. The elimination phase for securing spots within the 100-kilometer race puts things back in order. The lone German also outpaced the competition.

Max Verstappen snatched pole position for the Formula 1 Sprint Race in Austin by a hair's breadth. With a margin of 0.012 seconds, the Dutch champion led the qualifying session. "We had a great day. I'm thrilled. The car performed exceptionally well, and I'm ecstatic to be back on top," said Verstappen, receiving the pole trophy from German decathlete Leo Neugebauer.

Second place was clinched by George Russell in the Mercedes. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari secured third, with title contender Lando Norris in the McLaren following close behind in fourth. Nico Hülkenberg from the American Haas team managed an impressive sixth position. "I didn't feel entirely comfortable in the car," said the German native, describing it as "moody" on Sky.

Red Bull Regains Former Glory

Even in the single practice session, it was evident that the updates on the Red Bull were proving effective. Verstappen placed third, trailing behind Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Leclerc. Norris was also in fourth position.

This trend continued in the elimination round for the fourth Sprint Race of the season. Verstappen had won the first three sprints this year, another victory bringing him an extra eight points. With a 52-point lead over Norris in the standings, Verstappen was poised to dominate the Saturday race (20:00 CET/Sky) over a 100-kilometer track.

The Unfortunate Falling Out

Norris' teammate, Oscar Piastri, who had won two Grand Prix that year, was unable to advance past the first trial. Piastri was disqualified due to his McLaren going off the track during his fastest lap. Piastri would start from 16th position for the 19 laps on the Circuit of the Americas.

While Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull made it to the second elimination round, the Mexican once again failed to deliver, finishing in 11th. Verstappen, however, held his ground with the leading drivers. He was just 0.016 seconds behind Sainz in the second round. Both Mercedes drivers showed strong performances in the significantly modified Silver Arrow. Hamilton, in particular, felt comfortable on the track - the record-breaking world champion had won the Grand Prix in Austin five times, but the recent winner in Austin was Verstappen.

In the crucial minutes leading up to the best starting position for the Sprint Race, Russell took an early lead. Hamilton was initially faster than his teammate, but a spin by the Argentine Franco Colapinto in the Williams cost him valuable time. The competitors went out later, and in the end, Verstappen, who had last won a Grand Prix on June 23 in Spain, emerged victorious.

