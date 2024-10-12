Veronica Ferres highlights the admirable qualities of Pierce Brosnan

In their latest project, actress Veronica Ferres reminisces about working alongside Pierce Brosnan, the renowned former James Bond star. The two have starred in an American Western, where Brosnan portrays a sheriff and Ferres his spouse. The film, titled "The Unholy Trinity," is currently making its debut at the film festival in Zurich, slated for a 2025 release in German cinemas.

Despite Brosnan's age, at 71, isn't he too old for a Western hero role filled with action and combat? "Not at all," Ferres, at 59, asserts. "Watching Brosnan perform his own stunts without rehearsals will leave you wondering if some 20-year-olds can keep up. He has such an abundance of experience, he handles it like it's nothing."

Ferres' equestrian background proved valuable

Ferres confirms that Brosnan's iconic Bond persona did not impair filming. "When you're engrossed in filming, you're in a different world, embodying your character," Ferres shares. Married to investor Carsten Maschmeyer for a decade, she recently celebrated their anniversary.

In "The Unholy Trinity," Ferres embodies a powerful woman. "It's a modern take on femininity, where women wear the pants," she says. "A woman who doesn't think twice about riding a horse at night to tackle a city emergency." During filming in Montana, a standby double was on hand for the riding and stunt scenes, which could get intense. "But she wasn't required," Ferres, an experienced horse rider herself, reveals.

The film "The Unholy Trinity" is set in the iconic backdrop of Hollywood, showcasing the talents of Pierce Brosnan and Veronica Ferres. After their successful collaboration in "The Unholy Trinity," Ferres expresses her excitement about potentially working at The Hollywood Studios on their next project.

