Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi are resolving their ongoing disagreement.

In July, Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi called it quits, not on amicable terms as it appears. They've been levying severe allegations against each other in the public sphere. Reports of intoxicated outbursts and even instances of violence have surfaced.

Verena Kerth spoke to Bild newspaper and shared her perspective, revealing the day she decided to end things with Marc Terenzi. "I made him leave because he was drunk in the afternoon, and he had wrecked the place, acting crazy. I knew if he left then, I wouldn't let him back in," she recalled, describing the turning point in their relationship. She claimed his drinking had spiraled out of control, becoming "awful." He was "drunk every day," and she even found bottles of vodka hidden in his shoes.

Verena had discussed her ex-fiancé's alcohol problem with RTL in August. "Marc has had alcohol issues for a long time. I thought I could save him, but that was foolish. After every relapse, after every time I wanted to leave him, he promised to seek help – but he'd go back to his old ways," she admitted, attributing her decision to stick with him to love and fear.

Terenzi acknowledges outbursts

Terenzi indeed checked into a rehab facility, as confirmed by one of his friends to a Cologne-based station. In 2019, he openly shared his struggles with alcohol in an RTL interview, admitting to consuming up to 2 liters of vodka daily.

Alcohol was a factor in their arguments, which frequently grabbed headlines, Terenzi admitted to Bild. "It's true that I became loud when I had something to drink. We had a lot of stress towards the end of our relationship, and Verena knew how to push my buttons and provoke me," Terenzi claimed, as reported by the newspaper.

"Verena attacked me"

Rumors of physical abuse during his outbursts, Terenzi denies. While Kerth refers to "ongoing investigations" as the reason she can't comment on alleged violence in their relationship, Terenzi counters, "I never hit her. In fact, it was the opposite! Verena attacked me. She was physically abusive."

He alleges there's photographic evidence to prove his claims. "I had a shiner or a cut under my eye on some pictures for a reason," he said.

Last year, the singer blamed a "sexual accident" for one of those black eyes. Now, he tells Bild that it's "embarrassing for a man to admit that he's been beaten by his wife." He said he had "no choice" but to go public since Kerth was, claiming he just wants "peace" and to complete his therapy.

In light of the public allegations between Celebrity couple Verena Kerth and Marc Terenzi, Terenzi's friend revealed that he had sought help in a rehab facility due to his alcohol issues. Terenzi himself acknowledged his tendency to become loud and aggressive when under the influence, attributing some of their relationship's conflicts to this factor.

Read also: