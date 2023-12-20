Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbielefeldchildrenholzheimregional courtdillingencriminalitybodily injuryukrainetrial dayprocessesnorth rhine-westphaliabavariafine

Verdict in the trial of circus performers: prison sentences and fines

After 15 days of hearings, the Bielefeld Regional Court has convicted the operators of a children's circus of causing grievous bodily harm. According to court spokesman Guiskard Eisenberg, the sentences range from three and a half years in prison to a fine. On trial were the 30-year-old...

 and  Viktoria Klein
2 min read
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Process - Verdict in the trial of circus performers: prison sentences and fines

After 15 days of hearings, the Bielefeld Regional Court has convicted the operators of a children's circus of causing grievous bodily harm. According to court spokesman Guiskard Eisenberg, the sentences range from three and a half years in prison to a fine. On trial were the 30-year-old director of the company from Holzheim near Dillingen (Bavaria), his 43-year-old stepfather and his now 17-year-old son as well as the director's wife. According to the indictment, they had jointly planned to punish a married couple from Ukraine who worked for them with a baseball bat because they wanted more money and had threatened to quit. However, the court did not share this view. The judges ruled that there was no evidence of an agreement.

When the circus stopped off in Rheda-Wiedenbrück in the district of Gütersloh on February 19, 2023, the boss's wife lured the couple to a caravan. There, the 30-year-old immediately struck and hit his employee on the head. The accused admitted these and other blows and apologized during the trial to the victims, who had also been hit by his stepfather and by the then 16-year-old with an object.

During this time, the director's wife threatened both of them with death. The charges included attempted murder. However, the court considered a phone call from the 43-year-old to the police after the attack to be a withdrawal from the attempted murder, so that the defendants were convicted of dangerous bodily harm, said Eisenberg.

According to Eisenberg, the boss of the join-in circus must go to prison for three and a half years. The stepfather got off with a suspended sentence of two years in prison. The 17-year-old was sentenced to one year's probation under juvenile criminal law. The wife must pay a fine of 1,350 euros (90 daily rates of 15 euros each).

The sentence is based on an agreement between the parties involved. The circus family paid a total of 35,000 euros to the victims. The judges also ordered the young man to find a job or apprenticeship. Otherwise he will have to do 60 hours of community service.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public