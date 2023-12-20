Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsgenocideinfrance:24yearscrimegynecologistbecause ofRwandajudgmentfromliablemenpublic prosecutor's officedoctorforfrance

Verdict in France: 24 years in prison for doctor from Rwanda for genocide

A former doctor from the East African country has been sentenced to 24 years in prison in France for the genocide in Rwanda. A jury in Paris found 68-year-old Sosthène Munyemana guilty on Tuesday of genocide, crimes against humanity and participation in a conspiracy to prepare these crimes.

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read
Sosthène Munyemana with his lawyer.aussiedlerbote.de
Sosthène Munyemana with his lawyer.aussiedlerbote.de

Verdict in France: 24 years in prison for doctor from Rwanda for genocide

His lawyers immediately announced their intention to appeal. The former gynecologist, who has lived in the southwest of France since 1994, has denied all charges. The public prosecutor's office had demanded 30 years in prison.

Munyemana is said to have been close to the Rwandan interim government, which had called for the mass murder of the Tutsi ethnic group in 1994. According to the prosecution, he had taken part in a meeting at which roadblocks were decided at which Tutsi were arrested in order to kill them later.

Munyemana also had the key to an office in which several members of the Tutsi ethnic group were locked up for days in undignified conditions before being killed. The accused, however, had stated that he had been a moderate Hutu and had not wanted to imprison those under threat, but to hide and save them.

Around 800,000 people were killed in the genocide in Rwanda between April and July 1994, most of them from the Tutsi ethnic group, but also moderate Hutu. The trial against Munyemana was the sixth trial in France against suspected accomplices to the genocide. Before the former doctor, six men - three high-ranking officials, a military officer, a gendarme and a driver - were sentenced in France to between 14 years and life imprisonment for their involvement in the genocide.

Also on Tuesday, two men from Rwanda were found guilty in a genocide trial in the Belgian capital Brussels. The 76-year-old Pierre Basabosé is said to have been one of the financiers of the Hutu militia Interahamwe in Rwanda, which played a central role in the genocide.

The 66-year-old Séraphin Twahirwa is said to have commanded an Interahamwe unit in Kigali, which is alleged to have committed dozens of murders. He is also accused of raping Tutsi women.

The two men have now been found guilty of war crimes and genocide. The sentence is to be announced soon. The men are facing life imprisonment.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public