Crime in road traffic - Verdict expected in trial for fatal escape from police

The process regarding the death of a man on the run from the police in Northwest Lower Saxony is expected to end soon. A verdict could fall in the afternoon at the Westerstede District Court, according to a court spokesperson.

The defendant admitted at the beginning of the trial that he had fled from the police too quickly and felt responsible for his friend's death.

The prosecution accuses the defendant of illegal car racing resulting in death, but also theft, fraud, endangering traffic, and hit-and-run. The defendant admitted to breaking into a company in late September under the influence of alcohol and drugs and stealing a car. He picked up his friend with the car, filled up in Oldenburg without paying, and continued driving. While on the run from the police, he accelerated to over 200 kilometers per hour at times and crashed into a ditch.

To fully evade control, the defendant continued driving for up to 160 hours after the accident, he stated. His passenger further encouraged him. In a curve between Oldenburg and Bremen, he lost control of the car, veered off the road, and collided with a tree. His friend in the passenger seat did not survive the accident. The defendant himself sustained several abrasions and a broken little finger, he testified at the trial start. He had lost his driver's license years ago due to drug use. Additionally, he confessed to three other burglaries.

The public prosecutor's office in Oldenburg is pushing for severe judgments against the defendant, considering the multiple crimes he has admitted to, including car theft and hit-and-run. The police in Lower Saxony have been closely monitoring road traffic since the incident, aiming to prevent similar crimes and ensure public safety. During the trial, the court heard testimony about the defendant's reckless behavior on the road, including exceeding the speed limit and endangering other road users. Once the verdict is handed down at the Westerstede District Court, it will serve as a reminder to all citizens in Lower Saxony about the severe consequences of criminal actions related to car use and traffic laws. The process in the Local Court in Westerstede has attracted widespread attention in Westerstede and other parts of Northwest Lower Saxony, as the defendant's crime and subsequent actions have raised concerns about road safety and the impact of substance abuse on criminal behavior. The defendant's case highlights the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, ensuring the safety of both drivers and pedestrians, and acknowledging the potential consequences of drugs and alcohol on driving abilities.

Read also: