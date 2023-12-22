Processes - Verdict expected almost 40 years after murder of 15-year-old girl

Almost 40 years after the violent death of a 15-year-old teenager from Lindenfels in southern Hesse, the verdict against the accused is expected this Friday (11.30 am). The 62-year-old, who has several previous convictions, is said to have pushed her into a forest in June 1986, threatened her with a knife, raped her and then stabbed her to death. The murder trial has been running since mid-November at Darmstadt District Court.

The 15-year-old had previously been on her way back to her parents' house from the outdoor pool. She was considered missing for a good year and a half before a walker found her skeletonized body in February 1988. The crime, which had remained unsolved for decades, had ended up with so-called cold case investigators from the police, who check unsolved murder cases for new clues and investigate them using new forensic technology. DNA from the accused was discovered during a re-examination of genetic traces on old evidence. According to previous information from investigators, he has been convicted several times for sexual offenses and other crimes.

The 62-year-old is only charged with murder because all other offenses are time-barred. According to German law, murder cannot be time-barred. The defendant remained silent at the start of the trial.

