Verdict against young woman: Baby suffocated with shower towel

A young woman was sentenced on Thursday in Heilbronn to three years' imprisonment for manslaughter. The court considered it proven that the then 17-year-old suffocated her baby with a shower towel after giving birth at home, a court spokesperson announced in writing.

 Max Becker
1 min read
A sign reading "Defendant" is placed on the court bench. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The public prosecutor's office had originally demanded four years, the young woman's defense lawyers a suspended sentence. The crime is said to have taken place on August 4, 2022 in Neckarsulm ( Heilbronn district). The trial had been held in camera since the middle of last month.

Source: www.stern.de

