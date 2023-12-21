Process - Verdict against young woman: Baby suffocated with shower towel
A young woman was sentenced on Thursday in Heilbronn to three years' imprisonment for manslaughter. The court considered it proven that the then 17-year-old suffocated her baby with a shower towel after giving birth at home, a court spokesperson announced in writing.
The public prosecutor's office had originally demanded four years, the young woman's defense lawyers a suspended sentence. The crime is said to have taken place on August 4, 2022 in Neckarsulm ( Heilbronn district). The trial had been held in camera since the middle of last month.
Source: www.stern.de