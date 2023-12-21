Verdi: warning strikes in retail despite new negotiation date

Despite a new negotiation date, the Verdi trade union intends to stick to the announced warning strikes in the wage dispute in the retail sector. "The current nationwide strikes this week until Christmas Eve remain unaffected by the negotiation date in Hamburg," Verdi announced on Thursday in response to a dpa inquiry in Berlin. "They will continue as planned."

The leading retail association had previously announced its intention to attempt a new agreement on December 28 after more than 60 inconclusive collective bargaining rounds in the various collective bargaining areas and an inconclusive summit meeting.

"It is good that the employers have accepted our proposed date and want to come back to the negotiating table this year. After all, if you don't talk, you can't find a solution," said Corinna Groß, head of the federal retail sector group at the Verdi federal executive board.

"What is not so good is that they are blatantly threatening us that this is the last chance for an agreement," added Groß. A deal would only be possible with a further improved offer. "We will not accept any collective bargaining dictates! We are therefore now assuming that the employers will move and hope that we can reach an agreement for the employees in the Hanseatic city."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de