Verdi maintains that around 6,500 positions remain secure.

Following the leak of a potential sale for the Breuninger department store chain, union Verdi appears unfazed about the potential impact on the 6,500 initial jobs. As per Wolfgang Krüger, head of retail sector in Stuttgart, "I'm not overly worried about job security. Breuninger is in a stronger position compared to other textile retailers." However, some personnel are expressing concerns. Reports suggest that the Breuninger group's owner families are considering selling both the retail business and the tied properties.

An inventory by Macquarie Investment Bank reveals that 31 entities have shown interest in Breuninger, with a mix of financial investors and retail companies. Some contenders are eyeing only the retail operations, while others are drawn to the properties alone. A third group is considering a takeover of both entities. Breuninger responded with silence, as reported by "Wirtschaftswoche" on Wednesday.

A representative from Breuninger declined to comment on the sale, as suggested by "Wirtschaftswoche." Hermann Hutter, president of Baden-Württemberg Retail Association, considers Breuninger as a guiding light. In the event of a sale, he desires for the department store chain to be inherited by an investor who would preserve the stores, as they are crucial for the city centers.

