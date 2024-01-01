Verdi demands more protection for emergency services after attacks

Compared to the previous year, New Year's Eve was less of a disaster for police officers and firefighters. Nevertheless, their work is dangerous. They were attacked several times and occasionally injured. The trade union Verdi finds this outrageous and demands more protection and help from employers and employers.

Following the recent attacks on emergency services on New Year's Eve, the Verdi trade union has called on employers to take better protective measures. They must "do much more to fulfill their duty of care towards employees", explained the service union. New Year's Eve "showed particularly clearly the violence to which many employees in the public sector are exposed".

"Under no circumstances should violence against public service employees be accepted as an occupational risk," emphasized Verdi deputy chairwoman Christine Behle. "We call on employers and supervisors to document and report assaults against emergency services personnel, to provide those affected with legal protection in criminal proceedings and to accept unenforceable claims for compensation for pain and suffering."

Verdi pointed out that fire and rescue service personnel had once again come under fire with rockets and firecrackers or been attacked in other ways on New Year's Eve. Vice Chairwoman Behle criticized it as "outrageous that the people who rescue us from dangerous situations in an emergency, put out fires or provide us with medical care are being attacked".

Injured in Hanover and Bremerhaven

According to the relevant authorities, New Year's Eve in Berlin and other major cities went relatively smoothly - but by no means peacefully. In the capital, the police reported 15 injured officers, all but one of whom were able to continue their duties. The Berlin fire department also reported several attacks on its emergency services. As a result, there were no injuries.

In Hanover, on the other hand, fireworks were thrown at firefighters in the Buchholz district while they were extinguishing a burning paper container, according to the Hanover fire department. One member of the fire department was injured and transported to hospital. In Bremerhaven, according to the local fire department, several people shot New Year's Eve fireworks in the direction of firefighters during a fire operation. Two members of the fire department were injured and treated in hospital.

Also in Hanover, several people threatened firefighters during a firefighting operation on New Year's Eve and also attacked a fire engine, according to the police. They threw stones at it and hit it with iron bars. No one was injured.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de