Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonyfloodemergenciesthwfire departmentflood damagedistrict fire department

Verden fire department: Repairing a lot of flood damage themselves

In many cases, citizens in the district of Verden will probably have to repair flood damage themselves. Emergency services can only help in certain cases, as the district fire department announced on Tuesday. If buildings or roads are sinking or cracks are visible, citizens should alert the...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Flooding has caused the Aller to burst its banks in the old town of Verden. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flooding has caused the Aller to burst its banks in the old town of Verden. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Civic engagement - Verden fire department: Repairing a lot of flood damage themselves

In many cases, citizens in the district of Verden will probably have to repairflood damage themselves. Emergency services can only help in certain cases, as the district fire department announced on Tuesday. If buildings or roads are sinking or cracks are visible, citizens should alert the fire department or the technical relief organization.

In the event of damage to gas or electrical installations, the responsible energy supplier should be informed. In most other cases, the fire department asks that citizens help themselves or offer help to others, for example to dry out cellars. The fire department can only help with pumps if the water level is 15 centimetres or more; there are no tools available to completely drain the basement. When groundwater levels are high, it is not always advisable to pump out flooded cellars. It is not possible to clear cellars or garages, nor is it possible to lend materials such as heating components or drainage systems.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

At the Sengbachtalsperre dam in Solingen, the water is high, just below the top of the dam wall.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ruhrverband: Dams are still able to absorb water

According to the Ruhrverband, there is once again room in the reservoirs to absorb further precipitation. The past few days with less rain have been used to reduce the fill level to just under 85 percent. "That's comfortable," said a spokeswoman for the association on Tuesday. During the flood...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

At the Sengbachtalsperre dam in Solingen, the water is high, just below the top of the dam wall.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ruhrverband: Dams are still able to absorb water

According to the Ruhrverband, there is once again room in the reservoirs to absorb further precipitation. The past few days with less rain have been used to reduce the fill level to just under 85 percent. "That's comfortable," said a spokeswoman for the association on Tuesday. During the flood...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public