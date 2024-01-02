Civic engagement - Verden fire department: Repairing a lot of flood damage themselves

In many cases, citizens in the district of Verden will probably have to repairflood damage themselves. Emergency services can only help in certain cases, as the district fire department announced on Tuesday. If buildings or roads are sinking or cracks are visible, citizens should alert the fire department or the technical relief organization.

In the event of damage to gas or electrical installations, the responsible energy supplier should be informed. In most other cases, the fire department asks that citizens help themselves or offer help to others, for example to dry out cellars. The fire department can only help with pumps if the water level is 15 centimetres or more; there are no tools available to completely drain the basement. When groundwater levels are high, it is not always advisable to pump out flooded cellars. It is not possible to clear cellars or garages, nor is it possible to lend materials such as heating components or drainage systems.

Source: www.stern.de