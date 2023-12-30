Venice bans large tour groups

In high season, there are three tourists for every inhabitant in Venice. The northern Italian lagoon city is groaning under the strain. A per capita tax for visitors is already due from April. In June, the restrictions will be tightened even further.

The city of Venice wants to limit mass tourism and has decided to impose a series of strict conditions. In future, tourist groups of more than 25 people accompanied by tour guides will be prohibited. At its last meeting of the year, the city council also decided to ban loudspeakers on such tours. This is to protect people in the city center of the northern Italian lagoon city and on the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello from noise and nuisance. In future, groups will also no longer be allowed to stop in narrow alleyways or on bridges. The restrictions will come into force on June 1, 2024.

Mass tourism has been causing problems for Venice - one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world - for some time. The old town with the famous St. Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and the many canals no longer even has 50,000 permanent residents. In the high season, there are more than twice as many tourists on some days. Crowded streets and crowds then characterize the image of Venice. The city therefore decided in September to charge an admission fee of five euros. Short-term visitors will have to pay this from April onwards.

The restriction of tour groups to a maximum of 25 people and the ban on loudspeakers will contribute to sustainable tourism, said Elisabetta Pesce, Venice's city councillor for security, according to a press release. The aim is to create a better balance between the people who actually live in the city and those who only visit as tourists.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de