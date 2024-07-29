Controversial election result - Venezuela withdraws diplomats from several countries

Venezuela has announced that it will recall all its diplomatic personnel from several Latin American countries due to criticism of the presidential election, which was accompanied by allegations of fraud. Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, on the platform X, strongly rejected "the interference and statements of a group of right-wing governments."

The countries affected are Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay. Most of these are the countries that previously requested an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) to adopt a resolution. Venezuela also demands that these governments immediately withdraw their representatives from Venezuelan territory.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) officially declared incumbent Maduro the winner of the election, allowing the leftist president to begin his third six-year term in January 2025. According to official figures, Maduro received 51.2% of the votes, while opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia received 44.2%.

The opposition did not recognize the official results and claimed victory for their candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, accusing the government of electoral fraud. The U.S. government and several Latin American countries also expressed doubts about the official election results. Prior to the Sunday election, several polls had predicted an opposition victory. However, observers did not expect the election to be free and fair.

