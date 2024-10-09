Venerable Gummersbach Returns for the Torf Celebration

VfL Gummersbach, with its nine international victories, faced a dip and had to settle for the second league. However, the club's fortune turned around as they made a triumphant return to the European handball stage. In their debut match of the European League, they overcame IK Sävehof from Sweden with a narrow 37-35 victory.

Lukas Blohme, the right wing, was optimistic before the game, expressing their excitement to be back on the European stage after a twelve-year absence. The team, with 'determination' at its core, established a five-goal lead midway through the game. Bertram Obling, the Danish goalkeeper, was a standout performer, saving nine shots in the first half.

In the twilight of the game, Sweden equalized for the first time in the second half. However, the last-minute goals from French European champion Kentin Mahé and Icelandic player Ellidi Vidarsson secured the victory for VfL Gummersbach. Both players ended the game with seven goals each, topping the scoring chart.

German Dominance

Parallel to VfL Gummersbach's victory, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, the title defender, also clinched their opening game against MRK Sesvete from Croatia. August Pedersen, the Norwegian striker, scored ten goals, contributing to the Bundesliga leader's 42-25 victory. This win put Flensburg at the top of Group G of the European League, alongside their other opponents MOL Tatabanya KC from Hungary and Banik Karvina from the Czech Republic.

Continuing the trend, THW Kiel and MT Melsungen also asserted their dominance in the European League. Kiel, the record champion from Schleswig-Holstein, triumphed over Balonmano Torrelavega from Spain, with Emil Madsen, the Dane, scoring ten goals. At Melsungen's visit to FC Porto's Dragao Arena in Portugal, Mohamed Darmoul, the top scorer with six goals, led their team to a 29-24 victory.

This ensured a flawless start for all German teams in the European League. The veteran VfL Gummersbach, who had once slumped to the second league, was now back to reclaim its glory on the international stage.

