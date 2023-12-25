Skip to content
Vehicles in flames - investigation into arson

An unknown person is said to have set fire to several vehicles in Weil am Rhein (Lörrach district). According to information from Monday, the police are investigating on suspicion of arson. Initially, a scooter caught fire during the night. A little later, four cars were on fire. In a nearby...

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

District of Lörrach - Vehicles in flames - investigation into arson

An unknown person is said to have set fire to several vehicles in Weil am Rhein ( Lörrach district). According to information from Monday, the police are investigating on suspicion of arson. Initially, a scooter caught fire during the night. A little later, four cars were on fire. In a nearby street, the suspected perpetrator was then observed trying to set fire to another vehicle. A local resident extinguished the fire before it spread to the car. The police are appealing for witnesses. The damage amounted to around 65,000 euros.

