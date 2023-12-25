District of Lörrach - Vehicles in flames - investigation into arson

An unknown person is said to have set fire to several vehicles in Weil am Rhein ( Lörrach district). According to information from Monday, the police are investigating on suspicion of arson. Initially, a scooter caught fire during the night. A little later, four cars were on fire. In a nearby street, the suspected perpetrator was then observed trying to set fire to another vehicle. A local resident extinguished the fire before it spread to the car. The police are appealing for witnesses. The damage amounted to around 65,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de