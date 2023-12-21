Düsseldorf - Vehicle stolen from a children's and youth hospice

Unknown perpetrators have stolen an ambulance from the grounds of a children's and youth hospice in Düsseldorf. The silver-colored van was stolen between 14 and 21 December, the police announced on Thursday. The vehicle had the green registration number D-RL-1002 and had the words "Kinderhospiz Regenbogenland" and "Für Miteinander-Momente" ("For moments together") on it. The police are asking for information.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de