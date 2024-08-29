Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsUnsubscribed

Vehicle registrations and de- registrations will predominantly take place at the designated vehicle hub.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Vehicle registration and de-registration processes tend to transpire predominantly at motor vehicle...
Vehicle registration and de-registration processes tend to transpire predominantly at motor vehicle departments.

Vehicle registrations and de- registrations will predominantly take place at the designated vehicle hub.

Despite the advancements in digital registrations and deregistrations of vehicles over the past year, the majority of car drivers still prefer visiting their local vehicle registration office in person. According to the Federal Ministry of Transport's announcement on Thursday, merely 5% of registration processes across the country were completed online last year. Conversely, a staggering 95% were conducted traditionally. Since last September, the online service has been utilized roughly 1.21 million times nationwide.

The ministry considers these numbers as a victory. In the words of Federal Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), "One million digital registration processes equate to one million saved minutes, energy, and resources - for both citizens and administrative bodies and businesses."

However, not all vehicle registration offices are equipped for online transactions as yet. While 87% of offices offer digital registrations, a visit to the counter is still required in 13% of instances. Wissing implores municipalities to "expedite their responsibilities" and "make this crucial service readily accessible."

There exist considerable disparities in the acceptance of online registrations across regions. Online use is barely noticeable in Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen, with only 1% participation. In contrast, Berlin boasts the highest rate, totalling just under 13%. In certain counties and cities, the figure surges above 20%.

Despite the ministry's efforts to encourage online registrations, some car drivers have chosen to unsubscribe from digital services and continue visiting their local offices. In response to this trend, Wissing urged municipalities to improve their online infrastructure to make it more appealing for those yet to unsubscribe.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public