Vehicle registrations and de- registrations will predominantly take place at the designated vehicle hub.

Despite the advancements in digital registrations and deregistrations of vehicles over the past year, the majority of car drivers still prefer visiting their local vehicle registration office in person. According to the Federal Ministry of Transport's announcement on Thursday, merely 5% of registration processes across the country were completed online last year. Conversely, a staggering 95% were conducted traditionally. Since last September, the online service has been utilized roughly 1.21 million times nationwide.

The ministry considers these numbers as a victory. In the words of Federal Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), "One million digital registration processes equate to one million saved minutes, energy, and resources - for both citizens and administrative bodies and businesses."

However, not all vehicle registration offices are equipped for online transactions as yet. While 87% of offices offer digital registrations, a visit to the counter is still required in 13% of instances. Wissing implores municipalities to "expedite their responsibilities" and "make this crucial service readily accessible."

There exist considerable disparities in the acceptance of online registrations across regions. Online use is barely noticeable in Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen, with only 1% participation. In contrast, Berlin boasts the highest rate, totalling just under 13%. In certain counties and cities, the figure surges above 20%.

Despite the ministry's efforts to encourage online registrations, some car drivers have chosen to unsubscribe from digital services and continue visiting their local offices. In response to this trend, Wissing urged municipalities to improve their online infrastructure to make it more appealing for those yet to unsubscribe.

Read also: