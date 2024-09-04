- Vehicle in Flames on A21 Roadway - Partially Blocked Until Midday

A vehicle went up in flames on the A21 close to Leezen, within the Bad Segeberg district, for reasons yet unknown. The highway was initially shut down in its entirety during the afternoon on Tuesday. Although the southern closure has been lifted, the northern lane remains blocked and may remain so till midday or even later. This is due to the road surface being heavily affected by the fire's heat, potentially needing milling to rectify the damage.

