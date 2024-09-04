Skip to content
Vehicle in Flames on A21 Roadway - Partially Blocked Until Midday

A vehicular inferno on the A21 close to Leezen has resulted in adversities for all commuters, involving a fully engulfed truck.

A vehicle went up in flames on the A21 close to Leezen, within the Bad Segeberg district, for reasons yet unknown. The highway was initially shut down in its entirety during the afternoon on Tuesday. Although the southern closure has been lifted, the northern lane remains blocked and may remain so till midday or even later. This is due to the road surface being heavily affected by the fire's heat, potentially needing milling to rectify the damage.

The incident on the A21 near Leezen is a concerning example of an accident that has disrupted traffic. Despite the southern closure being lifted, the risk of further accidents due to the damaged road surface remains high until midday or beyond.

