- Vehicle crashes into lorry - three suffer severe injuries

In an unfortunate crash involving a automobile and a truck on a highway connecting Lohmen and Pirna in the Saxon Switzerland area, two grown-ups and a youngster experienced severe injuries. The 38-year-old driver of the car, a 9-year-old kid sitting in her vehicle, and the 49-year-old truck operator were hurried to the hospital by emergency responders, as reported by the local law enforcement. The estimated damage amounted to roughly 380,000 euros.

As per the latest investigation, on a Tuesday afternoon, the 38-year-old apparently swerved onto the opposing lane. Both vehicles veered off the road and rolled onto an adjacent location. Two additional cars suffered damage due to flying debris. The recovery process of the vehicles took approximately twelve hours.

