- Vehicle collides with tree, resulting in severe injuries for spouse and three offspring.

In the rural area of Morsbach, located within the Upper Bergisches Circle, a 37-year-old motorist from Lichtenberg misjudged her path and wrecked her vehicle. The unexpected incident occurred around mid-afternoon, resulting in substantial injuries for the driver and three adolescents aged 8, 12, and 14.

Apparently, the woman was steering her vehicle towards the Morsbach-Zentrum when she inexplicably swerved out of her lane and into the path of an approaching vehicle. The attentive driver of the oncoming vehicle managed to dodge a potential collision, fortunately escaping any damage. Sadly, the woman's car from Waldbröl veered off the road and collided with a tree on the left side.

Subsequently, the woman and the 8-year-old child were transported to nearby hospitals. The local emergency services dispatched a helicopter to airlift the remaining two minors to nearby medical facilities.

The three injured minors, age 12 and 14, were shaken but eventually released from the hospital after receiving necessary medical care. The wreckage of the motorist's car from Waldbröl drew a crowd of curious children from nearby schools, who watched as emergency services worked at the scene.

