- Vehicle collides with elderly couple, leaving 88-year-old in serious condition

A senior pair endured serious harm when they were hit by a vehicle as they traversed a road in Rödermark (part of Offenbach). The 88-year-old husband suffered severe brain injuries and was in a critical state, as reported by a police representative. His 83-year-old wife also suffered severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. The car, moving at a slow pace, collided with the elderly couple as it turned left, causing them to fall, the police spokesperson explained. A helicopter was utilized in the rescue attempt. An expert in accident reconstruction will study the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The married couple, who were both in their 80s, were the unfortunate victims of the road accident. Despite being hospitalized, they continue to face challenging recoveries due to their severe injuries.

