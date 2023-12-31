Schwäbisch Hall district - Vegetable truck overturned on A6: Driver and co-driver injured

A truck loaded with vegetables overturned on the Autobahn 6 near Crailsheim ( Schwäbisch Hall district). The 27-year-old driver and his 36-year-old co-driver were taken to hospital after the accident, according to the police.

For initially unknown reasons, the vehicle and trailer had veered off the road to the right and onto the grass verge. The driver was no longer able to control the truck, so that the vehicle finally tipped onto its left side on an embankment and came to rest next to the highway. The right lane in the direction of Nuremberg was closed. According to the police, the truck loaded with vegetables had to be reloaded for recovery. The work continued until midday. The amount of damage was not initially known.

Police statement

