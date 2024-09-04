Various limited-edition convertibles and roadsters hail from renowned brands like Mercedes and Porsche.

The numbers of convertibles and roadsters on the road are decreasing, but that's not stopping the luxury market for exclusive one-offs and collectors' items from thriving. The demand increases with the rise in price and the limited quantity of these models.

Unfortunately, we're seeing fewer mass-production vehicles in circulation, and many of their counterparts are being phased out without being replaced. However, the niche market for high-end, open-air vehicles is booming. Here are five recent additions to this exclusive club:

Mercedes: Yearning for Velocity

Mercedes sees itself as championing automotive opulence, but until now, it's mainly focused on color schemes and leather upholstery. However, the German manufacturer is now dipping its toes into the luxury small-series market with the unveiling of the Concept AMG Pure Speed, the initial offering in a new prestige series.

This convertible boasts an open-top, two-seater design, following the architecture of the latest SL but with a few tweaks for collector's items. The nose takes inspiration from the AMG One supercar and ditches the roadster's rear seats. The most striking change is the absence of a windshield, with a Formula 1-inspired rollbar taking its place instead of the A-pillar.

The heart of the Concept AMG Pure Speed remains its performance hybrid engine, capable of 816 PS, making it the most muscular SL to date. Though the price is set to increase significantly, surpassing the 223,720 euros charged for the original SL's most expensive model.

Twelve years ago, Mercedes introduced an extreme open-top roadster to boost SL sales - a once-promising marketing scheme that has now proven to be a lucrative venture for its owners. The 75 exclusive SLR 722 Stirling Moss are now highly sought-after among Mercedes enthusiasts.

BMW Skytop Concept: Soaring Above

Just like Mercedes, BMW is now exploring the prospect of mini-series with their Skytop Concept, unveiled this spring with potential for production. Technically, the conversion from a 2-seater to an open-top would be relatively straightforward, as the new model is based on the 8-Series BMW, available as a coupe, GranCoupe, and convertible at the moment.

The designers at BMW have transformed the original layout into an open-top, two-seater, reminiscent of the legendary Z8, with distinctive design features like the bulging hood, kidney grille, and slim rear lights. The vehicle is also powered by the same strongest V8 engine as the Z8, though the output has almost doubled from 400 PS to 625 PS.

Should the concept move into production, the price would likely scale with the quantity, and the 200,000 euros for the non-convertible, open M8 would no doubt rise substantially.

Bentley Batur Cabrio: Humming in the Wind

Seeking to add exclusivity to their already-exclusive offerings, Bentley is limiting production of the Batur and planning to release 16 convertibles, following the run of 18 coupes. Prices for the convertible variants exceed 2,500,000 euros.

Though it shares technology with the current Continental GT, the Batur features the third generation W12 engine, resulting in 750 PS. The convertibles will be highly customizable, allowing customers to personalize features like the roof and interior materials, with the opportunity to incorporate unique accents generated by 3D printers.

Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail: Between Heaven and Earth

Rolls-Royce is no stranger to catering to their clientele's demands, often offering individual customization on their high-end cars. Although the base model's color choices and wood grain might set customers back hundreds of thousands of euros, some clients have even more unique ideas in mind.

The Arcadia Droptail, presented as a Rolls-Royce Dawn-rebuild for an unnamed Singapore customer, is a prime example. The 2-seater convertible features a rear area reminiscent of a yacht and took four years to complete. Given that the woodwork alone took 8,000 hours and the painting another 1,000 hours, it's no surprise that the final price is estimated to be between 20 and 30 million euros.

Porsche 911 Speedster: Making It Happen

No matter how unattainable a customer's vision may seem, Porsche is always up for a challenge - as demonstrated with the 911 Speedster. With only 1,948 units available, this open-top, 2-seater is priced well above the Carrera 4S, estimated at around 285,000 euros.

Porsche Leads German Car Manufacturers in Catering to Personal Preferences, Establishing a Division referred to as "Special Request" for this purpose. This department collaborates with clients in a lengthy process, frequently spanning several years, to create personalized vehicles that come with a full factory guarantee and a verifiable history. Stuttgart's stance is, if a customer desires it, a way will be found, even if the journey is steep and pricey.

The most recent instance is the 911 Speedster, presented by Porsche at the Monterey Car Week. This model is a throwback to the 993 generation, which hadn't previously featured the traditional speedster body style. It was Italian designer Luca Trazzi's favorite 911, and since he already owned all other speedsters, he bridged this gap by commissioning a one-off convertible directly from the factory. The speedster was tailored specifically for him, with its unique body and customized drive.

The expense of this customization hasn't been disclosed by Porsche, but estimates range from three to six million euros. Compared to other examples on this list, this might seem moderately priced. The reason could be that the clients involved in the "Special Request" program contribute to the labor costs themselves, thereby reducing the overall price. The commissioner of the speedster even had his own office and factory ID in Stuttgart and even lent a hand in the painting booth for his yellow showpiece.

