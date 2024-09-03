Various cabinet members are stepping down under Selensky's leadership.

Multiple Ukrainian Cabinet Members Step Down Among the departures, Olexander Kamyshyn, the Minister for Strategic Industry, resigns. He oversaw domestic weapon production throughout the conflict with Russia. Kamyshyn announces his continued involvement in the defense sector, albeit in a revised capacity. The parliamentary speaker confirms the resignations of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets as well.

Casualties in Poltava Climb A Russian missile strike results in the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 47 individuals have perished. Two projectiles obliterated a building in Poltava's capital, used by the Military Institute of Communications, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyj shares on Telegram. Over 200 people sustained injuries.

Scholz Welcomes Freed Kremlin Critic Kara-Mursa German Chancellor Olaf Scholz greets Vladimir Kara-Mursa, released from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I am awed by the tenacity and bravery of Vladimir Kara-Mursa and his relentless pursuit of a democratic future for Russia," Scholz states on the X platform. "We facilitated his release in the exchange of prisoners in August, and today we were fortunate enough to engage in an extended conversation." Kara-Mursa is among over 20 individuals freed in the exceptional prisoner swap between Russia and various Western nations in early August.

Russia Prepares for Kerch Bridge Defense The British intelligence agency predicts another assault on the Kerch Bridge, linking Russia to the occupied Crimea. Russia has put up barriers of floating and submerged barges, laid sea mines, and installed smoke generators to obscure the bridge view. The number of air defense systems also has increased. Furthermore, Russia is building a construction adjacent to the bridge, which might be an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to prevent Ukrainian sea drone explosive warheads.

New Armored Personnel Carrier Introduced by Ukraine The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense debuts a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for Ukrainian troops. The Khorunzhyi, which means "Standard Bearer" and was a military rank in Cossack armies, has been in development for some time, with a prototype spotted at the front in February last year. This announcement is likely to result in the deployment of many more examples - a necessary and homegrown reinforcement for Ukraine's military equipment requirements.

Criticism for Mongolia's Putin Invitation Estonia and Lithuania condemn Mongolia for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Mongolian government's choice to warmly receive him instead of detaining him significantly undermines the International Criminal Court and the global legal system," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna remarks in Tallinn. "Mongolia had an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the end of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and chose not to seize it." His Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, calls it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government disregarded the binding arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. "This is another example of the disintegrating system based on international law," Landsbergis says, according to the BNS agency in Vilnius.

French 'Spy' Trial in Russia Begins A French worker for a Swiss non-governmental organization goes on trial in Moscow, charged with violating Russia's "foreign agents" law. The court orders that Vinatier remain in custody until at least February of the following year at the trial's outset. Vinatier served as a Russia and former Soviet states expert for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization focused on resolving armed conflicts through mediation and discreet diplomacy. He was apprehended in Moscow in June.

Germany to Supply Ukraine with More IRIS-T Systems According to security sources, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The federal government also intends to acquire six additional IRIS-T systems for the German Armed Forces.

Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crashes Russian media report another crash of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter performed a "hard landing" 85 kilometers from Irkutsk, injuring two persons. Search and rescue operations are currently underway. There were six people on board. The helicopter initially reported missing after contact was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, Ria Novosti reported.

Zelensky: 41 Dead and 180 Injured in Poltava Attack A Russian missile attack on Poltava's central Ukrainian city results in the death of 41 people and over 180 injuries, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The area surrounding a school and a neighboring hospital was struck, and a comms institute's building was partially destroyed. "Based on available information, the adversary used two ballistic missiles," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. "The gap between the alert and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that they caught people disembarking from the air-raid shelter during evacuation." It is believed that further individuals are trapped under the debris. Rescue services managed to save 25 individuals, including 11 who were extracted from the rubble.

13:12 Inside Scoop: USA on the Brink of Deal to Provide Long-Range Missiles to UkraineSources claim that the USA is close to reaching an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching far into Russia. However, Ukrainian authorities might have to wait several more months for the delivery due to technical issues that the USA needs to resolve first, multiple American insiders state. The plan is expected to be announced in the fall. The weapons in question are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), air-to-ground cruise missiles with medium to long-range capabilities. They can be launched from aircraft against land targets. Providing JASSMs to Ukraine could enhance its strategic abilities and give it an upper hand against Russia.

12:43 Russia Accuses Prominent Scientist of High Treason for Hypersonic Missile WorkA Russian court has sentenced a renowned scientist to 15 years in a labor camp on charges of high treason for allegedly sharing classified information. This is the latest imprisonment of a scientist accused of espionage. The 57-year-old was involved in developing Russia's hypersonic missile project, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his associates were also convicted under suspicion of treason. In recent years, nearly a dozen scientists from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk who have been working on this technology have been charged with treason by Russia. The scientist was arrested in August 2022. He faces serious allegations, according to security sources.

12:15 Russia-India Trade Increases TwofoldRussia's trade with India almost doubled last year, informed Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of Russian Sberbank, in a conversation with Reuters news agency. The trade between the two countries reached about $65 billion in 2023. This significant increase is mainly due to India becoming a key importer of Russian oil post Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, the interest of Russian companies in the Indian market significantly grew, as this market is an alternative," Popow mentioned. "Today, we are even opening rupee accounts for Russian customers. We do not rule out that the rupee can be used not only as a payment method but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank manages payments for around 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsuh during his visit to Mongolia and extended an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We're looking forward to your attendance," Putin told Russian news agencies during the Ulaanbaatar meeting. The gathering of major emerging economies, led by Russia and China, will take place at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. Putin mentioned his desire to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. According to news reports, the planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia wants to build to China, could be a topic during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar as it will pass through Mongolia.

11:22 Russia Strengthens Air Defense in BelgorodRussia's military has stationed additional air defense systems in the Belgorod region, according to the Ministry of Defense. The border region has been under frequent attack from Ukrainian counterattacks for some time now.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Targets Train InfrastructureUkrainian reports suggest that Russia attacked railway infrastructure in parts of Ukraine overnight into Tuesday. The northern regions of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected, according to the state railway company.

10:28 Report: Hundreds of Ukrainian Troops at Risk of Surrounding in PokrovskHundreds of Ukrainian troops are at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, as per Forbes. Russian forces have advanced on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops holding the line between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies warned that if the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-produced Marder combat vehicles fails to resist the enemy near Ukrainsk, it could result in encirclement by the enemy. According to sources, parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades are reportedly being surrounded south of Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian forces may have initiated a retreat to avoid being cut off by Russian forces. This retreat could potentially save entire Ukrainian battalions in a crucial moment, at the cost of surrendering 30 square miles.

10:02 ISW: Russia Regains Positions in KurskAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recently regained lost positions in Kursk. They have reportedly taken control of positions near the village of Olgovka, with the ISW implying that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also reports that Ukrainian troops have made slight gains near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (located northwest of Sudzha), and that Russian forces had abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. Continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region are ongoing.

09:30 Mongolia's Welcoming Stance Towards Putin Despite Arrest WarrantDespite an international warrant for his arrest, Vladimir Putin is greeted with honor guards in neighboring Mongolia. This isn't solely due to Mongolia's position sandwiched between superpowers Russia and China, as explained by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Dismissal of Ukrenergo Chief Amidst Energy Facility Protection Failure

The head of Ukraine's state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been dismissed. The reason given is his inability to safeguard energy facilities amidst escalating Russian attacks. Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported this, citing sources within the company. The supervisory board of Ukrenergo voted four to two in favor of dismissing Kudrytskyi. "Kudrytskyi is accused of not executing previous orders effectively and failing to protect Ukrenergo facilities adequately," the sources stated. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for corruption allegations.

08:22 Exposing Draft Dodging Networks in Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have exposed over 570 networks aiding individuals in dodging military service. Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service, disclosed this in Ukrainian television, as reported by "Kyiv Independent". These organizations assist Ukrainian men in fleeing abroad and provide fake medical certificates to declare them unfit for military service. These services are said to cost between $7,000 and $10,000. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are usually prohibited from leaving the country as they may be conscripted for military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies uncovered more than 200 networks.

07:50 Kherson Advance: A 'Natural Disaster' for Russians

Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian population's reaction to the Ukrainian Kherson offensive "intriguing". Russians do not view the Ukrainian advance in Kherson as an enemy attack, Khodorkovsky told the "Tagesspiegel" in an interview. Instead, it's seen as a type of "natural disaster". People are upset about the government's mismanagement. Putin's approval ratings are currently decreasing.

07:22 Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Eight-Year-Old Killed in Russian Attack

According to Ukrainian reports, two people were killed and two injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine. The attack occurred last night around 11 pm, according to Ivan Fedorov, governor of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old were injured, with the girl currently in intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, with the blast and debris also causing damage to other buildings.

06:58 Suspected Launch Site of Putin's 'Superweapon': US Researchers ClaimTwo US researchers claim to have identified the potential launch site of the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile in Russia. The nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin boasts as "invincible" and calls a "superweapon," is known as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO. According to the researchers, who analyzed images provided by a satellite firm, a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility, located approximately 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is suspected to be the launch site of the previously secret missile. They found nine launch pads under construction. The location is "intended for a large, stationary rocket system, and the only large, stationary rocket system that Russia is currently developing is Skyfall," the report stated. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the embassy in Washington responded to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Shuts Down After Drone StrikeThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially shut down operations following a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, which accounts for about 50% of the refinery's capacity, has been shut down. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days after repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent of the damage to the facility's impact on refining capacity remains unclear.

05:58 Criticism of Western Approach from Former Russian OligarchRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the way Western governments are handling Russia. "The West is making several strategic mistakes that are prolonging Putin's time in power," he told the Tagesspiegel. "The West must state that it is at war with the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky said, adding that it's incorrect to declare Russia itself the enemy and equate the decision-makers with the population. Regarding the Ukraine war, Khodorkovsky said, "If the West had acted at the start of the full-scale war in February 2022 as it is now, the war would already be over."

04:13 Zelenskyy: Retaking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could be riskyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kyiv. The meeting, according to Zelenskyy, will take place after Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as mentioned in a social media video by Zelenskyy. Unfortunately, at this stage of the conflict, Ukraine can't regain control of the plant. "At the moment, I don't see such possibilities on the battleground, and the ones that might be present are risky," Zelenskyy comments. Grossi earlier tweeted about heading to the plant to "carry on aiding and prevent a nuclear disaster." The facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control since the early days of the 2022 invasion. Both sides accuse each other of attacks on the plant.

02:27 Governor: Russian missiles kill at least one person in DniproIn a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, at least one person is killed, and three others are injured, as reported by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Several residential buildings in a city district were damaged in the attack. The information, however, is unverified independently.

23:55 Zelensky dreams of long-range weapons approval, mentions GermanyOn the front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again advocates for long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Saporischschya. Zelensky emphasized the need for authorization to strike targets within the Russian interior as well as the supply of these rockets, saying, "Not only strikes against Russian depth targets are required, but also the delivery of these rockets." Russia has partially occupied the Saporischschya region, but not its capital. Discussed were new air defense systems of the Patriot type, additional fighter jets of the F-16 type provided by partners, as well as extra ammunition and gear. "All these measures are essential to prevent Russia from launching new offenses in Ukraine," Zelensky says. He hints at the backing of long-range weapons and mentions countries such as the USA, UK, France, and Germany. Kyiv holds a more optimistic perspective today. Details are not provided.

22:13 Kyiv criticizes Mongolia for aiding Putin, threatens consequencesUkraine criticizes the Mongolian government for accommodating Russian President Vladimir Putin and calls for consequences. Mongolia has facilitated Putin, who is wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, stated Heorhiy Tychyj, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kyiv. This makes Mongolia an accomplice in Putin's "war crimes." Putin arrived in the Mongolian capital today. "We will collaborate with our partners to ensure that this has implications for Ulan Bator," Tychyj announced. "The Mongolian government's failure to implement the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a substantial blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

21:59 Despite international arrest warrant, Putin welcomed in MongoliaRussian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed in Mongolia despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Ukrainian government then announced plans to work with partners to impose "consequences" on Mongolia. The ICC issued the arrest warrant for alleged unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children during the ongoing Ukraine war since February 2022. Ukraine, the West, and human rights activists demand its enforcement. Putin was greeted with an honor guard at Ulan Bator airport today. The aim of his visit is to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh is on the agenda.

21:48 Report: Ukraine utilizes "Palianytsia" drone for the first time against Crimea target

The Ukrainian military supposedly used the Ukrainian-made rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a military target in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula for the first time in August, as reported by the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda." The apt name of the drone, the report suggests, may be a source of frustration for Russian troops: "Palianytsia" is a challenging Ukrainian word for Russian speakers. Since the onset of the comprehensive Russian invasion, Ukrainians have been using the term to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to impact cabinet positions within the Ukrainian government.

Furthermore, tensions in the conflict are evident in the escalating casualties, as seen in the Poltava region where a Russian missile strike resulted in significant loss of life and injury.

