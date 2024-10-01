Various airline companies are readjusting their flight plans once more.

Due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, several aviation companies have revised their flight plans. Lufthansa, Germany's major airline, has prolonged its flight halt to Beirut, Lebanon, stretching it till the end of November, initially set to end on October 26th. Similarly, the flight ban to Tel Aviv, Israel, has been extended till October 31st, as declared by the company.

Lufthansa flights to Tehran, Iran's capital, continue to be suspended until October 14th. Lufthansa Group, consisting of carriers like Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, remains vigilant and will reevaluate the situation in the coming days.

KLM, the Dutch airline, has followed suit, extending its flight halt to Tel Aviv till the end of the year, as announced on Tuesday.

The volatile situation in the Middle East has intensified in the recent past. The Israeli military reported a restricted and focused ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon during the night and later reported intense combat. However, Hezbollah, a militia backed by Iran, dismissed any Israeli troops setting foot on Lebanese soil.

The volatile situation in the Middle East has intensified in the recent past.

