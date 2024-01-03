Hildesheim - Vandalism of flood protection system: reward

Following the deliberate damage to a mobile flood protection system, the city of Hildesheim has offered a reward to anyone who provides information. The reward of 2,500 euros was made possible by a donation from a citizen, the mayor's office announced on Wednesday. It is to be paid out if a legally binding conviction results from a tip-off.

According to the city, residents reported seven damaged parts of the flood protection system in the Große Venedig area on the River Innerste on New Year's Day. According to the report, witnesses had observed a group of around 30 people in the area on New Year's Eve. Children who were part of the group are said to have been running around on parts of the flood protection system. The city of Hildesheim reported the incident to the police.

The city also announced that the flood protection hoses in the Große Venedig will be dismantled from Thursday (January 4). Depending on the weather conditions, the work will continue until the end of next week. Due to the falling water level of the Innerste, the flood protection system is therefore no longer necessary.

Source: www.stern.de