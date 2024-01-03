Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflood protection systemcriminalityflood protectionDamageRewardvandalismhildesheimvenicefloodlower saxony

Vandalism of flood protection system: reward

Following the deliberate damage to a mobile flood protection system, the city of Hildesheim has offered a reward to anyone who provides information. The reward of 2,500 euros was made possible by a donation from a citizen, the mayor's office announced on Wednesday. It is to be paid out if a...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Hildesheim - Vandalism of flood protection system: reward

Following the deliberate damage to a mobile flood protection system, the city of Hildesheim has offered a reward to anyone who provides information. The reward of 2,500 euros was made possible by a donation from a citizen, the mayor's office announced on Wednesday. It is to be paid out if a legally binding conviction results from a tip-off.

According to the city, residents reported seven damaged parts of the flood protection system in the Große Venedig area on the River Innerste on New Year's Day. According to the report, witnesses had observed a group of around 30 people in the area on New Year's Eve. Children who were part of the group are said to have been running around on parts of the flood protection system. The city of Hildesheim reported the incident to the police.

The city also announced that the flood protection hoses in the Große Venedig will be dismantled from Thursday (January 4). Depending on the weather conditions, the work will continue until the end of next week. Due to the falling water level of the Innerste, the flood protection system is therefore no longer necessary.

PM City of Hildesheim 3.1 PM from the police on January 1st

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public