Vance gathers collaborators for rigorous debate rehearsals in preparation for the impending confrontation with Walz next week.

This readiness involves analyzing former governor's past speech recordings and delving into policy-related research compilations, as disclosed by a key participant in the debate strategy meetings to CNN.

Later in the week, a mock debate is scheduled with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer portraying Walz, while Monica Crowley, a former senior public affairs official under the Trump Treasury Department, will simulate the role of the moderator, according to two reliable sources familiar with the planning process.

Emmer, a Republican congressman from Minnesota with a longstanding connection to Walz, was invited by Vance's team to aid in his Ohio senatorial debate preparation, as communicated by those informed sources. Over the past month, Emmer dedicated time to refining his portrayal of Walz, focusing on his speech patterns and rhetorical style. The New York Times was the first media outlet to report on Emmer's involvement in Vance's debate preparation.

Crowley, on the other hand, was hired by Vance's team to provide a genuine and professional atmosphere during the mock debate sessions, as relayed by a source briefed on the preparation details. Before working at the Trump administration, Crowley contributed to Fox News and occasionally filled in for Sean Hannity on his primetime show.

Vance has been collaborating closely with his main political advisers and prominent Trump adviser Jason Miller, who spearheaded the former president's debate preparation, to prepare for the October 1 debate. This collaborative effort has taken place both in person at Vance's Cincinnati residence and through Zoom sessions, with the main goal being to enhance Vance's understanding of Walz's style and political history, as well as familiarize him with Walz's legislative accomplishments during his tenure as a Minnesota congressman and governor.

The central objective for Vance remains highlighting Walz's weaknesses, particularly his response to the 2020 Minneapolis riots following George Floyd's death and his more socially liberal policies, such as the 2023 law that guaranteed free menstrual products for students of all economic backgrounds and gender identities.

Vance's frequent attacks on Walz, such as his scrutiny of Walz's military service and classification of him as a liberal masquerading as a moderate, will also serve as main talking points on October 1, as stated by the source.

Vance has utilized the majority of his preparation time to study Walz himself and less on preemptively addressing potential criticisms directed towards him, with his team arguing that his frequent media interviews and campaign events have already equipped him to address his own record.

"One of the advantages of engaging in regular hostile media encounters is that you become exceptionally adept at handling criticism against your record," the individual directly involved in the preparation explained to CNN. "We have great trust in JD's abilities to articulate policy issues. The objective is to focus on Walz and his vulnerabilities."

Trump's top advisors, including campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, have largely delegated the debate preparation responsibilities to Vance's immediate team, with the exception of Miller.

Despite projecting confidence in Vance's debate readiness, his team maintains that Walz is a formidable opponent.

"We are treating Walz with utmost seriousness, and having reviewed the footage, we anticipate him to deliver a convincing performance as a debater," the source concluded.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

