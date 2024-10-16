Vance expresses disagreement with the notion that Trump lost the 2020 election.

In the year 2020's election, I've answered this issue a million times straight up: No, there are issues present, I stated. "Did Donald Trump lose the election?" I wouldn't say so using those terms, understood?"

I don't really care if we see eye-to-eye on this matter," the senator added. "Whatever catches the media's attention, it'll be the court cases or some wacky theory. But what I know, and can confirm, is that major tech companies suppressed Americans from discussing topics like the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020."

This laptop, belonging to Hunter Biden, was handed to media outlets before the 2020 election, but they declined to publish its contents due to concerns of a possible Russian misinformation campaign.

"Even if we believe that happened, and Trump still lost or won due to that – who cares? The fact is, censorship is bad, and it's the main focus here," Vance said.

Vance then mentioned his interest in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership over the past three-and-a-half years and returning to issues concerning Pennsylvania voters.

"I've probably been asked about 2020 eight or nine times, and I give an honest answer, because I believe in address questions honestly. However, I've been asked far less about why Pennsylvanians are struggling to afford gasoline," Vance pointed out.

He concluded by stating the Trump-Vance message for independents, Democrats, and Republicans is: "If you want a secure border and the opportunity to afford the American dream again, Donald Trump and I have a plan for you, and we will fight for you."

When questioned by The New York Times multiple times throughout an interview over the weekend, Vance did not confirm or deny that Trump lost the election.

"I think that Donald Trump and I have both raised concerns over the 2020 election, but our focus is on the future," Vance told The Times. "I believe there's an obsession here with focusing on 2020. I'm much more concerned with what transpired following 2020, such as an open border and unaffordable groceries."

CNN's KFile reported last week that, in the weeks after the 2020 election, Vance expressed belief that Trump had lost the election and accepted that Joe Biden would be inaugurated.

The politically charged debate over the 2020 election results still persists, with some questioning its integrity.

