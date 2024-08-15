Vance and Walz set for vice presidential debate on October 1

Vance also proposed an additional vice presidential debate, writing that he has accepted CNN’s invitation to debate on September 18. CNN has reached out to the Kamala Harris campaign for comment.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!” Vance posted on social media Thursday.

Walz accepted the CBS invitation in a social media post a day earlier, writing, “See you on October 1, JD.”

CBS News offered the candidates two dates in September and two dates in October as options for a debate in New York City.

In May, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris accepted an invitation from CBS to debate Donald Trump’s future running mate on either July 23 or August 13. Trump said on his Truth Social platform at the time that his campaign had accepted an invitation for his future running mate to participate in a Fox News debate.

Trump named Vance as his running mate last month. Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket shortly after Biden ended his reelection campaign, and she picked Walz as her running mate last week.

Harris and Trump have agreed to meet for a presidential debate on ABC News on September 10. It will be the second presidential debate of the year, following Trump’s faceoff with Biden on CNN in late June. Biden’s dismal performance at that debate set off alarm bells among Democrats that culminated with him exiting the race.

Vance's proposal for an additional vice presidential debate extends beyond the proposed debates by both the CBS News and Trump campaigns, as he accepts the CNN debate on September 18 aside from the CBS debate on October 1.

The ongoing discussions about debates in the political arena have seen various invitations extended, including CBS's invitation for Harris to debate Trump's future running mate, which she accepted in May.

