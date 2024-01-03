Nettersheim - Van overturns: Two people's lives in danger
Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious accident involving a van on the A1 near Nettersheim (Euskirchen district). According to the police, the vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man overturned on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the slip road for as yet unexplained reasons.
The driver and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter. Their lives were still in danger late in the afternoon, a police spokeswoman said. The road in the direction of Dortmund remained closed for the time being.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de