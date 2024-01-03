Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentspoliceeuskirchentrafficnettersheimvehicleaccidentnorth rhine-westphaliadanger to lifetransporter

Van overturns: Two people's lives in danger

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious accident involving a van on the A1 near Nettersheim (Euskirchen district). According to the police, the vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man overturned on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the slip road for an as yet unexplained reason.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Nettersheim - Van overturns: Two people's lives in danger

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious accident involving a van on the A1 near Nettersheim (Euskirchen district). According to the police, the vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man overturned on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the slip road for as yet unexplained reasons.

The driver and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter. Their lives were still in danger late in the afternoon, a police spokeswoman said. The road in the direction of Dortmund remained closed for the time being.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public