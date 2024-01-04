Skip to content
Van on fire in Charlottenburg

A van has completely burnt out in Berlin-Charlottenburg. No people were injured, as the Berlin fire department announced on Thursday. The fire broke out in the van on Saatwinkler Damm in the morning for unknown reasons. The fire department arrived with 18 firefighters and extinguished the fire.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read

