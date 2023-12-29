World Championship - Van Gerwen masters darts test: 4:0 against Bunting

Michael van Gerwen passed the first big test at the World Darts Championship with flying colors. The Dutchman, nicknamed Mighty Mike, won the first round of 16 match against England's Stephen Bunting with a clear 4:0.

Bunting had been the most confident player in the tournament so far and had won 4-0 against German Florian Hempel the day before after an excellent performance.

He quickly found himself trailing against van Gerwen and the differences became clear over the distance. The 3000 enthusiastic fans at Alexandra Palace cheered euphorically and with their mouths wide open after van Gerwen had converted his match dart.

Both professionals had won seven out of seven sets at the World Championship before the match. Van Gerwen now underlined his top form. A possible semi-final against England's top favorite Luke Humphries, which is seen as an anticipated final, is taking shape. Cool Hand Luke just averted an early exit on Thursday evening. He turned around a 1:3 deficit against Ricardo Pietreczko to win 4:3.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de