Tournament in London - Van Barneveld wins and meets Littler at World Darts Championship

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship, where he will meet teen sensation Luke Littler.

The 56-year-old Dutchman won his third-round match against Welshman Jim Williams 4:1 and will now go for the biggest title in the sport of darts 17 years after his last triumph. However, van Barneveld will be the underdog against the previously outstanding Littler (16) on Saturday.

Before the clash between Williams and van Barneveld, Jonny Clayton (Wales) and Damon Heta (Australia) had already secured their places in the last 16. Clayton defeated Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 4:2 and will now play England's former World Champion Rob Cross in the last 16. After his 4:3 win over Berry van Peer (Netherlands), Heta has a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals. He will play the unseeded Englishman Scott Williams on Saturday.

Source: www.stern.de