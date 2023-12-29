Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsGreat Britainluke littlerpdcdarts-wmlondoninternationalraymond van barneveldgermanytournamentdartswmjim williams

Van Barneveld wins and meets Littler at World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship in London enters the final phase. Veteran Clayton plays a round of 16 match with a former world champion. There is also a generational duel.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Raymond van Barneveld meets Luke Littler in the round of 16. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Raymond van Barneveld meets Luke Littler in the round of 16. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Tournament in London - Van Barneveld wins and meets Littler at World Darts Championship

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship, where he will meet teen sensation Luke Littler.

The 56-year-old Dutchman won his third-round match against Welshman Jim Williams 4:1 and will now go for the biggest title in the sport of darts 17 years after his last triumph. However, van Barneveld will be the underdog against the previously outstanding Littler (16) on Saturday.

Before the clash between Williams and van Barneveld, Jonny Clayton (Wales) and Damon Heta (Australia) had already secured their places in the last 16. Clayton defeated Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 4:2 and will now play England's former World Champion Rob Cross in the last 16. After his 4:3 win over Berry van Peer (Netherlands), Heta has a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals. He will play the unseeded Englishman Scott Williams on Saturday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public