Van Aert's aspirations for the Vuelta are crumbling on the precipice.

In the span of the Vuelta a España, Belgian cycling prodigy Wout van Aert transformed the competition into a victorious return for his discipline. At 29, he seized control of both the sprint and points classifications during the tour's concluding weeks, having triumphantly claimed three stages earlier. Regrettably, all these aspirations were cut short in a treacherous, wet curve 50 kilometers prior to the 16th stage's end.

Van Aert, a part of a breakaway group, lost his footing on the slippery pavement, sending him crashing into a rock wall. Despite managing to mount a substitute bicycle,- his knee battered and bleeding, he was compelled to halt once more shortly afterwards, seeking refuge in his team car.

This misfortune brought an end to his aspirations of finishing the year's final grand tour as the premier sprinter. Prior to the calamity, van Aert had notched up three stage victories in his national tour, and his chances of reaching Madrid as the tour's top scorer appeared promising. He was also acclaimed as the leader in the mountains classification.

Roglic clings to the red jersey by a thread

The unlucky van Aert endured a second grim collision in the year. In March, he suffered a high-speed crash in the Belgian classic, Dwars door Vlaanderen, resulting in a fractured collarbone, sternum, and several ribs. This crippled his participation in Paris-Roubaix, the Giro d'Italia, killing his chances. During the Tour de France, however, he claimed the bronze medal in the Olympic time trial.

It remains uncertain if he can participate at the European Road Championships in his homeland Belgium next week, or at the World Championships in Switzerland a few days after.

Van Aert's setback in the 16th stage, which culminated in Lagos de Covadonga after 181.5 kilometers of rain and fog, lined up a Spanish rider Marc Soler as the stage's victor. Ben O'Connor, from Australia, continued to uphold the red jersey as the overall leader, despite his advancing deficit to second-placed Primoz Roglic, the 34-year-old Slovenian superstar and top contender, who trailed behind O'Connor by a mere five seconds. Misfortune struck his teammate, Florian Lipowitz, of Ulm, fleeting from sixth to ninth position in the overall rankings and relinquishing the white jersey for the best young cyclist to Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez.

The 17th stage unfolds on Wednesday, covering a distance of 141.5 kilometers from Arnuero to Santander. The Vuelta will conclude with an individual time trial in Madrid on September 8th.

