Candice King and Steven Krueger - "Vampire Diaries" stars are said to be in love

"Vampire Diaries" actress Candice King (36) looked back on her year with a clip on Instagram. "I laughed. I cried. I laughed until I cried. I loved. Thank you for the dance, 2023," wrote the Caroline Forbes actress in the video, in which she captured numerous moments from the year. A short clip featuring Steven Krueger (34) attracted particular attention from fans.

The actor played Josh Rosza in the Vampire Diaries spin-off series The Originals from 2013 to 2018. King also starred in the spin-off for a few episodes. In the Instagram clip, the two share a kiss. "You kissed Josh!" wrote an enthusiastic fan under the video. "That was so unexpected," added one user with a heart emoji. "Congratulations to you and Steven. You guys are too cute," read another comment.

Divorce around a year ago

In May 2022, it was announced that Candice King had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to musician Joe King (43). This was reported by "Us Weekly". According to the court documents from April 28, the reason is said to have been "irreconcilable differences". Following a separation in January, the actress is said to have moved to Nashville. The musician, on the other hand, remained in Brentwood, Tennessee. The two have two daughters together, who were born in 2016 and 2020.

Source: www.stern.de