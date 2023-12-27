Northwest Mecklenburg - Valuable baroque wallpaper reappears in garage

After a chain of lucky coincidences, a centuries-old baroque wallpaper from Plüschow Castle has resurfaced in a garage near Grevesmühlen (northwest Mecklenburg). The valuable find is a rarity in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said Miro Zahra, director of the Künstlerhaus Schloss Plüschow on Wednesday.

There is nothing comparable in other castles in the state. "It is in very, very good condition," said Zahra. "The colors really look like it was painted yesterday."

According to her, the wallpaper dates back to when the palace was built in 1763. It is not known exactly what turmoil originally caused the wallpaper to go missing. Archive photographs of the interior from 1916 still show a counterpart.

After 1945, the castle housed war refugees and many of the furnishings were taken away, Zahra reported. Eyewitnesses had reported that wallpaper painted on canvas had been removed and used as curtains or bed linen.

Later, someone had taken the fragment to a neighboring house and nailed it under a sloping roof with the painted side facing the wall. The wallpaper was then wallpapered over. At the beginning of the 1990s, an unskilled worker discovered the wallpaper during renovation work and fortunately did not throw it away with the rubble, but took it with him instead. Last year, descendants of the worker sent a postcard to the castle after finding the wallpaper in the garage.

The piece depicts a fantasy landscape with lush depictions of trees, plants and people in colorful garments. According to Zahra, it is a unique find for the entire cultural history of Mecklenburg. The fragment is to be restored with the help of donations.

Plüschow Castle

Source: www.stern.de