Valeriia's suspected murderer is transferred to Saxony

Beginning of June, Valerija, a nine-year-old girl from Döbeln, went missing. A week later, her body was found. The Ukrainian girl's ex-boyfriend of Valerija's mother is suspected. After his arrest in Prague, he is now facing German authorities.

Approximately four weeks after his arrest in Prague, this week, the suspect in the Valerija case from Döbeln is being brought to Saxony. He is expected to be handed over on Wednesday and presented to the investigating judge in Chemnitz the same day, according to the Chemnitz Prosecutor's Office. Then he will be heard for the first time by German authorities and a decision on further detention will be made.

The girl had disappeared on her way to school on June 3rd. After more than a week of intensive search, her body was found in the undergrowth of a forest. According to the investigators, the nine-year-old was murdered, but there are no indications of sexual abuse. A national and European arrest warrant was issued for the 36-year-old Moldavian.

On June 14th, handcuffs clicked in a Prague restaurant. He is reportedly a prime suspect in the murder of the nine-year-old, according to media reports. The arrested person is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Valerija's mother.

The police focused the search for the perpetrator on the social environment of the girl. The girl had fled with her mother to Germany from Ukraine before the war in 2022 and attended school in Döbeln. She is now buried in her old hometown of Pawlohrad in the east of Ukraine.

The suspect in Valerija's case is expected to be transferred from Prague to Saxony's authorities, specifically to the city of Chemnitz, where he will be presented to an investigating judge and potentially face charges in relation to the crime committed in Saxony. Despite the tragic circumstances of Valerija's murder, there are no indications of sexual abuse, and international cooperation between police forces in Germany and the Czech Republic has been crucial in tracking down the prime suspect, who was arrested in Prague. The international police community has been following the developments in this high-profile case closely, as it highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing criminal activities and ensuring justice for victims and their families, regardless of their nationality or location.

Read also: