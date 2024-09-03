- Vahl-O-Marta discusses equity concerns preceding the voting process

Folks can now contrast the stances of the competing parties and organizations on women's rights and equality matters before the Brandenburg state election thanks to the "Election-O-Marta". Eleven out of the fourteen parties participating in the election provided their input on twenty-two key points, mentioned a representative from the Women's Political Council in Brandenburg. There were no replies received from the Values Union, the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht, and the Third Way.

The twenty-two points encompass subjects like domestic violence prevention, healthcare, family life, and remuneration. The "Election-O-Marta" serves as an informational resource and maintains a politically impartial stance, clarified the spokeswoman. The Women's Political Council promotes equal rights and opportunities for all individuals across Brandenburg.

Moreover, the Wahl-O-Mat, a decision-making tool operated by the Federal Agency for Civic Education, has been accessible online for a few days. It addresses a wider range of policy issues pertinent to the state.

The "Election-O-Marta" also provides insights into the various parties' positions on social policy matters, such as family support and poverty alleviation. The Women's Political Council in Brandenburg advocates for inclusive social policies that address the needs of all residents.

Read also: