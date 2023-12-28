Tourism - Vacation resorts have prepared for winter without snow

Winter destinations in the southwest are prepared for a snow-free Christmas. "It has long since become normal for winters to be comparatively snow-free, even in our latitudes. The vast majority of vacation resorts in Baden-Württemberg have adjusted to this and adapted their offers accordingly," said Martin Knauer from Tourismus Marketing GmbH Baden-Württemberg when asked by the German Press Agency.

Apart from a few winter sports resorts in the Black Forest and on the Swabian Alb, snow no longer plays a major role. According to the tourism association, guests come to Baden-Württemberg in winter to enjoy wellness, go on winter hikes, visit cultural institutions or discover the culinary offerings. "With this breadth of offerings, Baden-Württemberg is less dependent on snow than traditional winter sports destinations," says the spokesperson.

