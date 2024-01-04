South Brookmerland - Vacation homes in East Frisia evacuated due to flooding

Vacation homes in East Frisia on the Großes Meer lake have been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to flooding. According to the information available so far, around a dozen people were affected late on Wednesday evening, as Südbrookmerland Touristik GmbH announced on Thursday on request. It was not initially known how many houses were affected. The water levels at the lake were still high, but not threatening, it said. The evacuees were taken to nearby accommodation. The lake is located between Emden and Aurich. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident.

Source: www.stern.de